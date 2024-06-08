Karpus Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 43,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.02.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2764 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.