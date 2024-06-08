Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,775 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 5.52% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 315,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGF opened at $3.04 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

