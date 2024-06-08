Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,259,575 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.98% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 458,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 237,121 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 67.2% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 340,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 136,886 shares in the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 594,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

MYD opened at $10.70 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

