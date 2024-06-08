Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,540 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 131,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 40,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,735,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

PPT stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%.

(Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.