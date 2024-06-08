Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading 2.2% Higher

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.64.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties from various properties located in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

