Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $45.22

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and traded as low as $43.39. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 1,578 shares changing hands.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.3789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

