JMP Securities Cuts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $59.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered OneMain from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.38.

OneMain Stock Up 1.6 %

OneMain stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,314,000 after acquiring an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,937,000 after acquiring an additional 889,387 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,106 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,916,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 177,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

