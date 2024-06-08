Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Stock Price Up 15%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.39. 730,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 510,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Jiuzi Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

Jiuzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.