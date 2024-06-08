JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Bought by Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of JFrog worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 71,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 369,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 269,300 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 410,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 205,282 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,490,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,689,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,722,908.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,490,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,689,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,722,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,731,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,504,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,100 shares of company stock worth $6,305,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Trading Down 1.5 %

FROG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,326. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

