JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Holdings Lifted by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of JFrog worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth $229,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $1,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,731,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,504,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,305,077 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FROG stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. 909,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,624. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.93.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

