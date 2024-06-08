JB Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

JB Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. JB Capital Partners LP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAF traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.38. 1,040,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $5.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 332,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $572,364.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,358,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,935,864.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,626,085 shares of company stock worth $6,379,107. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

