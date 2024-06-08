Jaspreet K. Sood Sells 17,138 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 17,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $10,111.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,404.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ondas Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:ONDS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. 418,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,599. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.14.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 307.07% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Ondas Company Profile
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
