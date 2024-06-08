Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $164.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,318. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.22. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

