iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 246.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,567 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $351.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,921. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $353.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.60. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

