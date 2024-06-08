iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.11. The stock had a trading volume of 828,652 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.79. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.