iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 12.02% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. 2,580 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56.
About iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.