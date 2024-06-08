iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 12.02% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. 2,580 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56.

About iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF

The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

