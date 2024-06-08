iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Shares Down 0.7%

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.77. 602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.