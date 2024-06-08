iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Shares Down 0.7%

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.77. 602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Trading Down 2.9 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.