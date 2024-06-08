iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 4,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $3,285,000.
iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (IBIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2029. The fund will terminate in October 2029 IBIF was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
