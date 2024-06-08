iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 4,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $3,285,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (IBIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2029. The fund will terminate in October 2029 IBIF was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.