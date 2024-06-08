iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Position Increased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 495.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $44.41.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1493 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

