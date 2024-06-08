iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 321.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $232,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $166,970,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,455,000 after purchasing an additional 937,404 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,786,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after purchasing an additional 382,145 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $116.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

