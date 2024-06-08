iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.67. 653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

