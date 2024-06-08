iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $536.73. 3,081,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424,797. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $539.62. The firm has a market cap of $463.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $520.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

