Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IREN. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Iris Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ IREN opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 717,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356,752 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.