IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 538.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 3.2% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.23. 1,305,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,343. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

