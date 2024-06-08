Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 786,200 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,748,082 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after buying an additional 609,738 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,287,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after buying an additional 337,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,747,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after buying an additional 54,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 443,249 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,227,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,270. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

