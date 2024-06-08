Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,807,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,485 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $95,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,296,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,569,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,952,000 after buying an additional 144,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. 2,722,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,284. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $770,726 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

