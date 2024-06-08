Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1,293.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,528 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

