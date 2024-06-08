Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPFree Report) by 1,293.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,528 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

