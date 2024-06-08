Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $61,981,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $1,875,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,517,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $573.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,047. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $419.30 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $160.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $622.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.46.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

