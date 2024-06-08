Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $10.99 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $10.99 or 0.00015832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and $138.80 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00046945 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,142,597 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,517,994 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

