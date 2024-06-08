Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Director Daniel T. Hendrix Sells 12,500 Shares

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $188,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,637.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Interface Stock Down 1.2 %

TILE stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 65.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,614,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after buying an additional 1,426,749 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,432,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,420 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 1,041.8% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 228,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Interface by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after purchasing an additional 165,536 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $2,024,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TILE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Interface from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

