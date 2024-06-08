InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,596.14

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,596.14 ($97.32) and traded as high as GBX 8,060 ($103.27). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 8,018 ($102.73), with a volume of 249,020 shares.

IHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 84 ($1.08) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($76.87) to GBX 7,400 ($94.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($69.19) to GBX 6,100 ($78.16) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,362.33 ($68.70).

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,278.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,904.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,601.79.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

