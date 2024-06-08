Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,597,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 50,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.9 %

IBKR stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $123.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,274. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.14.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

