Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 115.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.7% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Prudential PLC grew its position in Intel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 297,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C grew its position in Intel by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 15,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.74. 34,085,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,563,780. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

