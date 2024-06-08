Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Director Sells 645 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WING opened at $383.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.70. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $410.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.51.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 542.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth $4,021,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $11,006,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Wingstop by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,295,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.50.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

