Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells $378,000.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at $22,544,650.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Paul Gu sold 15,131 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $387,504.91.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00.

Upstart Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of UPST opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $72.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

