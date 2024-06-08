Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells 650 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

TSLA stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.48. 56,186,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,514,297. The stock has a market cap of $566.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 466.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.7% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

