Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Sells 7,181 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roku alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00.

Roku Stock Down 1.1 %

ROKU opened at $57.35 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Roku by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Roku by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Roku by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 29,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.