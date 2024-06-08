Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) General Counsel Sells 5,475 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $38,160.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pulmonx Trading Down 2.0 %

LUNG opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. The company had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 609.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

