Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total transaction of $113,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $130,242.00.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $189.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.79. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.93 and a 12 month high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 61.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $8,471,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 562.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

