Insider Selling: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Sells 231,548 Shares of Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 231,548 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $219,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Deepika Pakianathan sold 468,044 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $449,322.24.

On Monday, June 3rd, Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $360,744.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Deepika Pakianathan sold 204,394 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $194,174.30.

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,868. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 108,286 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $762,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 561,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

