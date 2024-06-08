Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) EVP Sells $674,683.52 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Garmin Stock Down 0.4 %

Garmin stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.49 and a 200-day moving average of $138.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $171.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on GRMN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.