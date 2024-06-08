Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $24,688.60 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,688.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 714,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,698.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,566.40.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,038.60.

On Friday, May 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,030 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $24,949.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,956.00.

On Monday, May 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,893.10.

On Friday, May 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,020.45.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $25,105.50.

On Monday, May 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $25,081.98.

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $25,136.90.

Expensify Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Expensify by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXFY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Expensify

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.