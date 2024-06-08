Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $76,851.20 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $76,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.57. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cytokinetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.