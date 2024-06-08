Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Sells $2,370,253.05 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Rayment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Kevin Rayment sold 1,070 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total transaction of $260,545.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $271.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $169.63 and a 12-month high of $286.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.75.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.50.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,657 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

