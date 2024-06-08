Insider Selling: Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.33, for a total value of C$1,244,925.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Todd Christopher Cooper sold 12,500 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.45, for a total value of C$655,625.00.

Shares of TSE CLS opened at C$71.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.93. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of C$17.08 and a 52-week high of C$83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of C$8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35.

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 4.5011198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC downgraded Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

