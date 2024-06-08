Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Sells 17,323 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

