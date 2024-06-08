Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Sells 17,323 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
