Insider Selling: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Sells £6,746,289.66 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($17.80), for a total transaction of £6,746,289.66 ($8,643,548.57).
Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Charles Woodburn purchased 11 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,354 ($17.35) per share, with a total value of £148.94 ($190.83).
- On Monday, April 15th, Charles Woodburn purchased 11 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($17.26) per share, with a total value of £148.17 ($189.84).
- On Friday, March 8th, Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.08), for a total transaction of £4,163,035.80 ($5,333,806.28).
BAE Systems Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 1,395 ($17.87) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,323.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,349.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,233.53.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
