Insider Selling: Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Sells 5,174 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $21,368.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,236.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.63. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in Atomera by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 315,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atomera by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

