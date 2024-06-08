Insider Selling: Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Sells 5,174 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $21,368.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,236.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Atomera Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.63. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
