Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $588,800.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,176,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE ANET opened at $296.79 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.32 and a 12 month high of $329.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

