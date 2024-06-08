Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CTO Sells $220,655.79 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CTO Mahalingam Srikanth sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $220,655.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,193.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $93.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,601 shares of the software’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 960.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,672 shares of the software’s stock worth $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 275,030 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $2,726,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,430,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,070,844,000 after acquiring an additional 196,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $3,627,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Altair Engineering

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.